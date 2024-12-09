Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Demands Justice for Belagavi's Marathi Speakers

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised concerns about the treatment of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi, Karnataka. He demands the region be designated as a Union Territory due to alleged suppression and broken promises from the government regarding support for the Marathi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:38 IST
Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced allegations on Monday claiming Marathi-speaking residents in Belagavi, Karnataka, face significant injustice. He urged for the region to be designated as a Union Territory to protect the rights of Marathi-speaking individuals.

During conversations with the press in Mumbai, Thackeray contrasted the celebratory mood over Maharashtra's new government with the worsening conditions in Belagavi. This neighboring region is witnessing a decline in the rights and freedoms of its Marathi-speaking populace, according to Thackeray.

As the Karnataka assembly's winter session commenced, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti opposed its proceedings. Their congregation in Belagavi faced restrictions, allegedly imposed by the Karnataka government. Further tension arose as leaders from Maharashtra were barred from entering the state, exacerbating the plight of Marathi-speaking residents facing oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

