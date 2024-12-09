Aaditya Thackeray Demands Justice for Belagavi's Marathi Speakers

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced allegations on Monday claiming Marathi-speaking residents in Belagavi, Karnataka, face significant injustice. He urged for the region to be designated as a Union Territory to protect the rights of Marathi-speaking individuals.

During conversations with the press in Mumbai, Thackeray contrasted the celebratory mood over Maharashtra's new government with the worsening conditions in Belagavi. This neighboring region is witnessing a decline in the rights and freedoms of its Marathi-speaking populace, according to Thackeray.

As the Karnataka assembly's winter session commenced, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti opposed its proceedings. Their congregation in Belagavi faced restrictions, allegedly imposed by the Karnataka government. Further tension arose as leaders from Maharashtra were barred from entering the state, exacerbating the plight of Marathi-speaking residents facing oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)