Israel Strikes in Syria Target Chemical Weapons Amidst Turmoil

Israel has confirmed targeted strikes in Syria aimed at suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets. The move is described as a pre-emptive measure to ensure these dangerous weapons do not fall into the hands of extremist groups.

Speaking Monday, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized the prioritization of Israel's national security. He stated, "The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens."

The strikes follow significant developments over the weekend in Syria, where rebels reached the capital, Damascus, and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government after nearly 14 years of civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)