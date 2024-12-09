Israel Strikes in Syria Target Chemical Weapons Amidst Turmoil
Israel's foreign minister confirmed strikes on suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, aimed at preventing these from being seized by hostile entities. This development follows the toppling of President Bashar Assad's government by Syrian rebels. The focus is on safeguarding Israel's security.
Israel has confirmed targeted strikes in Syria aimed at suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets. The move is described as a pre-emptive measure to ensure these dangerous weapons do not fall into the hands of extremist groups.
Speaking Monday, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized the prioritization of Israel's national security. He stated, "The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens."
The strikes follow significant developments over the weekend in Syria, where rebels reached the capital, Damascus, and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government after nearly 14 years of civil conflict.
