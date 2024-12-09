Left Menu

Israel Strikes in Syria Target Chemical Weapons Amidst Turmoil

Israel's foreign minister confirmed strikes on suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, aimed at preventing these from being seized by hostile entities. This development follows the toppling of President Bashar Assad's government by Syrian rebels. The focus is on safeguarding Israel's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:41 IST
Israel Strikes in Syria Target Chemical Weapons Amidst Turmoil
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has confirmed targeted strikes in Syria aimed at suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets. The move is described as a pre-emptive measure to ensure these dangerous weapons do not fall into the hands of extremist groups.

Speaking Monday, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized the prioritization of Israel's national security. He stated, "The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens."

The strikes follow significant developments over the weekend in Syria, where rebels reached the capital, Damascus, and overthrew President Bashar Assad's government after nearly 14 years of civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024