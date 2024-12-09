Israel Strikes Chemical Sites in Syria Amidst Regime Change

In a strategic move, Israel has hit suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range missile facilities in Syria to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. This comes in the wake of Syrian rebels toppling President Bashar Assad after nearly 14 years of civil unrest.

The Israeli government's actions are aimed at ensuring the nation's security as Syria faces a power vacuum with armed groups vying for control. The overthrow of Assad, an ally of Iran and Hezbollah, has been both welcomed and viewed cautiously by Israeli leaders.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized that the strikes targeted critical military assets to safeguard Israeli interests and prevent extremist groups from gaining access to strategic weapons. Meanwhile, local reports from Damascus noted airstrikes in the area, though details remain scarce.

(With inputs from agencies.)