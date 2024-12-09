Left Menu

Bomb Threat Averted at Agra Airport: Security on High Alert

The Agra airport was temporarily on high alert following an email bomb threat. Security agencies conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious. This incident occurred shortly after a similar threat was reported regarding the Taj Mahal, both of which concluded without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST
Bomb Threat Averted at Agra Airport: Security on High Alert
  • Country:
  • India

The Agra Airport was thrust into a security frenzy on Monday following an email bomb threat. Security agencies launched an exhaustive search operation, which concluded with no suspicious findings as confirmed by local police.

The airport, also serving as an Air Force base, triggered heightened alert levels after the CISF received an email warning of a bomb in the bathroom area. Immediate action saw a bomb disposal team deployed to the premises.

Agra Airport Director, Yogendra Singh Tomar, verified that two hours of meticulous investigation yielded no threats. This scare comes on the heels of another threat targeting the Taj Mahal, previously dismissed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024