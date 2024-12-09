Bomb Threat Averted at Agra Airport: Security on High Alert

The Agra Airport was thrust into a security frenzy on Monday following an email bomb threat. Security agencies launched an exhaustive search operation, which concluded with no suspicious findings as confirmed by local police.

The airport, also serving as an Air Force base, triggered heightened alert levels after the CISF received an email warning of a bomb in the bathroom area. Immediate action saw a bomb disposal team deployed to the premises.

Agra Airport Director, Yogendra Singh Tomar, verified that two hours of meticulous investigation yielded no threats. This scare comes on the heels of another threat targeting the Taj Mahal, previously dismissed by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)