Farmers' Frustration: A Call for Justice
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for betraying farmers and highlighted their ongoing struggle for justice. He accused the government of failing promises related to farmers' income and fair pricing. Agitating farmers, thwarted by security at the Punjab-Haryana border, seek action to address grievances.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, accusing it of repeatedly betraying India's farmers. With farmers persistently pleading for justice, Kharge insists that their right to protest must be safeguarded.
The Congress leader pointed out the unfulfilled promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022 and criticized the government's failure to implement MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan report. He also condemned the lack of adequate procurement coupled with the scarcity of essential fertilizers.
The recent agitation by farmers, disrupted by security forces at the Punjab-Haryana border, has only intensified the demand for justice. After being intercepted with teargas and water jets, protesters labeled security gestures as mere 'drama' in a continuing struggle for fair treatment.
