Left Menu

Farmers' Frustration: A Call for Justice

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for betraying farmers and highlighted their ongoing struggle for justice. He accused the government of failing promises related to farmers' income and fair pricing. Agitating farmers, thwarted by security at the Punjab-Haryana border, seek action to address grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:12 IST
Farmers' Frustration: A Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, accusing it of repeatedly betraying India's farmers. With farmers persistently pleading for justice, Kharge insists that their right to protest must be safeguarded.

The Congress leader pointed out the unfulfilled promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022 and criticized the government's failure to implement MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan report. He also condemned the lack of adequate procurement coupled with the scarcity of essential fertilizers.

The recent agitation by farmers, disrupted by security forces at the Punjab-Haryana border, has only intensified the demand for justice. After being intercepted with teargas and water jets, protesters labeled security gestures as mere 'drama' in a continuing struggle for fair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024