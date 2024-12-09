Left Menu

Mystery Fire Claims Life of Teen in Nandyala

An 18-year-old woman died in a mysterious fire at her grandparents' residence. Raghavendra, reportedly in a relationship with her, escaped with severe burns. The incident, labeled an accident by Raghavendra, occurred in Nandyala district. Police are investigating all potential leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:40 IST
Mystery Fire Claims Life of Teen in Nandyala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an 18-year-old woman lost her life in a fire incident of unknown origin at her grandparents' home in the early hours of Monday. Police are delving into the circumstances surrounding the event.

Authorities reported that Raghavendra, aged 21, who had been romantically linked to the victim for three years, was present during the incident and emerged with significant burn injuries covering up to 70 percent of his body.

Taking place in Nandyala district, the incident has prompted a thorough investigation as police leave no stone unturned in piecing together the sequence of events that led to the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

