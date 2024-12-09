Mystery Fire Claims Life of Teen in Nandyala

In a tragic turn of events, an 18-year-old woman lost her life in a fire incident of unknown origin at her grandparents' home in the early hours of Monday. Police are delving into the circumstances surrounding the event.

Authorities reported that Raghavendra, aged 21, who had been romantically linked to the victim for three years, was present during the incident and emerged with significant burn injuries covering up to 70 percent of his body.

Taking place in Nandyala district, the incident has prompted a thorough investigation as police leave no stone unturned in piecing together the sequence of events that led to the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)