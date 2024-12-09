Left Menu

High Stakes in the Middle East: Trump's Envoy Warns of Hostage Crisis Consequences

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, warned of severe consequences if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not released before the U.S. President-elect's inauguration. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with Witkoff emphasizing the urgency of resolving the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:06 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

During a recent visit to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy for President-elect Donald Trump, issued a stark warning concerning hostages held in Gaza. Witkoff stressed the importance of their release before the upcoming U.S. inauguration, indicating potential serious repercussions otherwise.

Speaking at an exclusive Bitcoin conference in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff underscored President-elect Trump's public demands for the hostage release. Over 100 hostages have been freed through diplomatic and military efforts, but many remain held by Hamas.

The situation remains dire, with substantial casualties reported on both sides following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel. Witkoff's comments highlight the critical need for a resolution as tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

