Uniform Civil Code: A Step Towards Social Harmony?

Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav highlighted the significance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in promoting social harmony, gender equality, and secularism during a VHP convention at Allahabad High Court. Despite ongoing debates, the UCC aims to replace personal laws with common regulations for all religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:11 IST
Allahabad High Court Justice Dr. Shekhar Yadav emphasized the importance of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in fostering social harmony, gender equality, and secularism. At a provincial convention of the Legal Cell and High Court Unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Yadav spoke on the longstanding debates surrounding the UCC.

Justice Yadav stated that the UCC's primary objective is to eliminate unequal legal systems based on religious and community differences. The code aims to introduce common laws on personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, and adoption, ensuring uniformity across all communities, according to a VHP release.

The convention also featured discussions on the Waqf Amendment Act and issues of cultural identity. Meanwhile, the broader political landscape remains divided, with the government denying reports of directing states to implement the UCC, while the topic continues to be a pivotal agenda item in political manifestos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

