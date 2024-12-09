Hezbollah's Reckoning: The Impact of Assad's Downfall

Hezbollah has described the recent developments in Syria, particularly the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, as a 'major, dangerous, and new transformation.' This marks Hezbollah's initial response to the loss of a crucial ally, whose fall has significantly impacted the geopolitical balance in the region.

Historically, Syria under Assad's rule facilitated the supply of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah. With his departure, Hezbollah faces a strategic void along Lebanon's eastern border, challenging its operational capabilities and prompting an internal evaluation of its tactics and alliances.

The shift comes as Sunni Islamist groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, seized Damascus, pushing Assad to seek refuge in Russia. Meanwhile, Hezbollah finds itself increasingly at odds with Israel, following over a year of escalated hostilities that have further complicated the group's regional ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)