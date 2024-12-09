Left Menu

Hezbollah's Reckoning: The Impact of Assad's Downfall

Hezbollah perceives the changes in Syria following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad as a pivotal transformation. Assad's removal has disrupted a vital alliance for Hezbollah, which once relied on Syrian support. The group must now evaluate its position as Israel continues to challenge its foothold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:34 IST
Hezbollah's Reckoning: The Impact of Assad's Downfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah has described the recent developments in Syria, particularly the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, as a 'major, dangerous, and new transformation.' This marks Hezbollah's initial response to the loss of a crucial ally, whose fall has significantly impacted the geopolitical balance in the region.

Historically, Syria under Assad's rule facilitated the supply of weapons from Iran to Hezbollah. With his departure, Hezbollah faces a strategic void along Lebanon's eastern border, challenging its operational capabilities and prompting an internal evaluation of its tactics and alliances.

The shift comes as Sunni Islamist groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, seized Damascus, pushing Assad to seek refuge in Russia. Meanwhile, Hezbollah finds itself increasingly at odds with Israel, following over a year of escalated hostilities that have further complicated the group's regional ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024