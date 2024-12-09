Illegal House Occupation: Officers Suspended in Lucknow
Three policemen from Krishna Nagar police station, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for allegedly illegal occupancy of a house in Azadnagar, Lucknow. The suspension orders were issued on Sunday, and the case is currently under investigation by ADCP (South) Rajesh Kumar Yadav.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Lucknow, three policemen, including a sub-inspector from the Krishna Nagar police station, have been suspended. The suspension follows allegations of illegally occupying a house in the Azadnagar area, as reported by an official on Monday.
The orders for their suspension were officially issued on Sunday, according to Pradhyumn Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Krishna Nagar police station.
The investigation into this matter is being conducted by Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of the South division, who is currently scrutinizing the details of the case.
