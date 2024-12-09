Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Excluded Woman Army Officer

The Supreme Court has granted a permanent commission to a woman Army officer who was previously excluded from consideration, citing discrimination and ensuring parity with other officers similarly situated. This decision overturns a 2022 order by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

The bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, declared that the exclusion was unfair, emphasizing that the officer should receive the same benefits as others who were previously granted the commission.

This ruling directs authorities to implement the decision within four weeks, ensuring the officer receives all consequential benefits, including seniority, promotion, and arrears.

(With inputs from agencies.)