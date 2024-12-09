Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Excluded Woman Army Officer

The Supreme Court granted a woman Army officer a permanent commission, overturning a prior exclusion decision. The verdict came after she challenged a 2022 Armed Forces Tribunal ruling. The court emphasized the unfairness of denying benefits to similarly situated officers and cited discrimination concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted a permanent commission to a woman Army officer who was previously excluded from consideration, citing discrimination and ensuring parity with other officers similarly situated. This decision overturns a 2022 order by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

The bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, declared that the exclusion was unfair, emphasizing that the officer should receive the same benefits as others who were previously granted the commission.

This ruling directs authorities to implement the decision within four weeks, ensuring the officer receives all consequential benefits, including seniority, promotion, and arrears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

