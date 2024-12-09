Left Menu

Hopes Rise for Hostage Deal Amid Gaza Strikes

Israel expresses cautious optimism for a potential hostage agreement in Gaza as indirect negotiations progress. Hamas requested lists of remaining hostages. Concurrently, Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, causing significant casualties and devastation. Both sides blame each other for delays in reaching an agreement, but prospects are improving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:24 IST
Hopes Rise for Hostage Deal Amid Gaza Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Significant progress has been made in efforts to secure a hostage deal in Gaza, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. This development comes amid Hamas's request for comprehensive lists of hostages held by various militant factions within the enclave, intensifying indirect negotiations overseen by the United States.

In Jerusalem, Saar stated, "We can be more optimistic than before but we are not there yet." He insists on the return of approximately 100 hostages before Israel agrees to ceasefire terms, emphasizing that peace discussions depend on resolution of the hostage issue.

Despite ongoing strikes, some positivity has been voiced by hostage families following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The devastating impact of the conflict continues, with Palestinians facing heavy casualties resulting from continuous Israeli military operations across the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

