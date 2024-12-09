AIRTU Battles Rail Board in Supreme Court Over Union Elections
The All India Railway Trackmaintainers Union (AIRTU) seeks legal support from Rahul Gandhi to contest the Railway Board’s actions in the Supreme Court. The dispute arises over AIRTU's exclusion from union elections, claiming suppression by the railway administration. The Supreme Court will hear the case on December 10, 2024.
The All India Railway Trackmaintainers Union (AIRTU) has sought legal assistance from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to contest a Supreme Court case against the Railway Board regarding union election participation.
The Railway Board initially obtained a stay from the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court decision that allowed AIRTU to contest elections. AIRTU is accused of withholding facts about its recognition status from the court.
AIRTU contends that the Supreme Court's decision to stay the high court's order is suppressing union rights, affecting over 300,000 track maintainers. The Supreme Court hearing is set for December 10, 2024.
