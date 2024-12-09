Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Resolves Against Tungsten Mining by Hindustan Zinc

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to cancel tungsten mining rights awarded to Hindustan Zinc Limited. CM M K Stalin firmly opposed the mining, citing environmental and livelihood impacts. The resolution followed protests in Madurai and criticism of delayed government action.

Updated: 09-12-2024 18:57 IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has taken a decisive stand against tungsten mining, passing a resolution that calls on the central government to revoke mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited. The decision came after heated debates highlighting potential environmental and livelihood damage.

Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly opposed the mining project, declaring it unacceptable under any circumstance. He vowed to resign if the mining proceeded, a point underscored during debates with opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticized governmental delays in addressing the issue.

The resolution, led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, was passed without opposition from the BJP. It highlighted the area's status as a Bio-Diversity Heritage Site and voiced concerns over historical and ecological preservation. The Assembly urged the central government to withdraw the mining licenses granted in Madurai's Nayakkarpatti Village.

