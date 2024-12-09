Tamil Nadu Assembly Resolves Against Tungsten Mining by Hindustan Zinc

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has taken a decisive stand against tungsten mining, passing a resolution that calls on the central government to revoke mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited. The decision came after heated debates highlighting potential environmental and livelihood damage.

Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly opposed the mining project, declaring it unacceptable under any circumstance. He vowed to resign if the mining proceeded, a point underscored during debates with opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticized governmental delays in addressing the issue.

The resolution, led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, was passed without opposition from the BJP. It highlighted the area's status as a Bio-Diversity Heritage Site and voiced concerns over historical and ecological preservation. The Assembly urged the central government to withdraw the mining licenses granted in Madurai's Nayakkarpatti Village.

(With inputs from agencies.)