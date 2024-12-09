Supreme Court Demands Compliance: States Under Scrutiny for Police Chief Appointments
The Supreme Court has requested responses from six states over allegations of non-compliance with its directives regarding police chief appointments. A plea claims widespread violations of the 2006 Prakash Singh judgment, emphasizing the need for transparency in the process. Violations are reported across several states, leading to legal challenges.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to six states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, compelling them to respond to allegations of disobeying its orders regarding the appointment of directors general of police (DGP).
A recent plea highlights non-compliance with the 2006 Prakash Singh ruling, which mandated specific guidelines for DGP appointments to ensure fairness and transparency. Allegations point to arbitrary appointments, undermining the independence of police leadership.
The court has stressed the importance of adherence to its guidelines and instructed the Union Public Service Commission to maintain its oversight role in preparing appointment panels, a move that equips the judiciary to monitor compliance ahead of the next hearing in March 2025.
