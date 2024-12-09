Cyber Intrusion Targets Senior Cop's Family
An investigation was launched after a hacker compromised a WhatsApp account belonging to the wife of an Indian Police Service officer, using it to request money from her contacts. By employing her details, the hacker committed identity theft. Police registered a case and are pursuing the perpetrators.
A cybercrime investigation is underway following the hacking of a WhatsApp account belonging to the wife of an Indian Police Service officer in a high-ranking position. The breach was used to solicit funds from her extensive network of contacts, a police official confirmed on Monday.
The perpetrators allegedly duplicated her account using her photograph and phone number, enabling them to pose as her in correspondence. The victim discovered the breach after unwittingly forwarding a six-digit code requested by the hacker, which locked her out of her account.
Law enforcement has registered a case citing several charges including identity theft and cheating under the Information Technology Act. Despite these efforts, authorities are yet to apprehend any suspects involved in this digital scam.
