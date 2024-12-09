Left Menu

Alleged Conversion Plot Uncovered in Partapur

Five individuals were arrested in Partapur, near Meerut, for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity by offering monetary incentives. The accused, which include Vinit, Jauni, Geeta, Payal, and Sangeeta, face charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Authorities in Partapur, near Meerut, have apprehended five individuals accused of attempting to convert locals to Christianity using financial incentives. The arrests were made under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The accused allegedly persuaded people by offering money in exchange for religious conversion, asserting that embracing Christianity would cure their illnesses. Law enforcement officials have identified the detainees as Vinit, Jauni, Geeta, Payal, and Sangeeta.

Local leader Sachin Sirohi condemned the act, asserting that the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma must be upheld, and noted that similar incidents have reportedly occurred in the region before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

