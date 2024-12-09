Chilling Abduction and Murder in Pune: Unraveling the Mystery
Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh, was abducted and murdered in Pune. The incident occurred during Wagh's morning walk when he was forced into an SUV by a group. Despite no ransom demand, police are investigating leads, with teams deployed to solve the case.
In a shocking incident in Pune district, Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar's uncle, Satish Wagh, was reportedly abducted and murdered by unidentified individuals, according to police sources.
Wagh, 55, was taken during his morning walk near Shewalwadi Chowk in Pune by four to five men in an SUV. His body was later discovered near Yavat on the Pune-Solapur Highway.
The police have initiated a thorough investigation, albeit without ransom demands or specific suspects, as teams comb the area aided by eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage.
