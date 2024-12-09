International Fraud Syndicate Busted: Delhi Police Arrests 11

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an international fraud syndicate, arresting 11 individuals involved in duping citizens under the guise of lucrative stock market investments. This operation, targeting key suspects in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Surat, unraveled a complex network of deception.

The syndicate reached potential victims via social media, luring them with enticing offers and false profit reports. However, when victims sought to retrieve their profits, they faced blocked accounts and were coerced into paying more money. Investigative efforts traced the operations to Monica Raghwan and Deepak Wadhwani, crucial players using a vast array of fake SIM cards for communication.

Further probes also uncovered over 50 mule bank accounts and digital channels, including cryptocurrency transactions. The police seized dozens of forged documents and devices, while efforts to trace further international connections continue. Look-out notices are issued for Dubai-based operatives, Rhonak and Nilesh Jagdish Bhai Thakkar, as investigations proceed.

