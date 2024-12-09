TikTok's Legal Battle: A Fight Against Time
ByteDance and TikTok are appealing a U.S. law that requires ByteDance to divest TikTok by Jan. 19 or face a ban. The companies filed an emergency motion with hopes of delaying the law. TikTok warns of significant impacts on its U.S. user base and associated businesses.
ByteDance and its popular app TikTok are facing legal pressures in the United States as they urgently seek to block a law that demands ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19, or the app will face a ban.
The companies have lodged an emergency appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals warning that, without intervention, over 170 million American users could lose access to the platform ahead of a pivotal presidential inauguration.
The law, upheld by a three-judge panel, provides sweeping powers to ban foreign-owned apps suspected of data privacy concerns, thrusting TikTok into a complex legal and political landscape ahead of the incoming administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
