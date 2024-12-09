Left Menu

TikTok's Legal Battle: A Fight Against Time

ByteDance and TikTok are appealing a U.S. law that requires ByteDance to divest TikTok by Jan. 19 or face a ban. The companies filed an emergency motion with hopes of delaying the law. TikTok warns of significant impacts on its U.S. user base and associated businesses.

Updated: 09-12-2024 21:56 IST
ByteDance and its popular app TikTok are facing legal pressures in the United States as they urgently seek to block a law that demands ByteDance divest TikTok by January 19, or the app will face a ban.

The companies have lodged an emergency appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals warning that, without intervention, over 170 million American users could lose access to the platform ahead of a pivotal presidential inauguration.

The law, upheld by a three-judge panel, provides sweeping powers to ban foreign-owned apps suspected of data privacy concerns, thrusting TikTok into a complex legal and political landscape ahead of the incoming administration.

