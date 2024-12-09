Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria's Full Schengen Entry

Austria has announced the removal of its veto on Romania and Bulgaria joining the Schengen free-travel area completely, according to a statement from the interior ministry on Monday. This decision sets the stage for a crucial meeting of EU interior ministers later this week, aimed at approving the full membership.

Romania and Bulgaria, both integral parts of the EU and NATO, were partially integrated into Schengen this past March. This followed negotiations with Austria, which initially blocked the process over concerns related to illegal immigration. Air and maritime border restrictions between these nations and the 27 other Schengen countries were eased, though discussions about land access have been ongoing throughout 2024.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner expressed optimism in a statement, indicating that progress could be confirmed at the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. He highlighted the importance of Austria's immigration concerns, citing a drastic reduction in illegal border crossings, which was a key factor in Austria's policy shift.

