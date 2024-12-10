Left Menu

Israel Intensifies Airstrikes Amid Syrian Turmoil

Israel plans to increase airstrikes on Syrian weapon stores and maintain limited ground presence, aiming to prevent threats amid Syria's upheaval following Bashar al-Assad's potential overthrow. Israeli officials express the need to secure borders and address concerns over strategic weapons falling to extremist groups.

In a move to counter emerging threats, Israel announced plans to escalate airstrikes on Syrian stockpiles of advanced weapons. Officials stated on Monday that this strategy includes sustaining a limited troop presence on the ground to anticipate any risks following President Bashar al-Assad's potential overthrow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of ensuring Israel's security in light of Syria's shifting dynamics. While the fall of Assad's regime might diminish Iran's regional influence, it also poses risks from rebel groups with ties to Islamist ideologies.

Defense Minister Israel Katz detailed military objectives to destroy heavy weaponry across Syria, including various surface-to-air missiles and rockets. Despite Israel's focus on defense, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stressed the country's disinterest in internal Syrian politics and underscored efforts to prevent extremist access to strategic weapons.

