Antony Blinken's Caution: IS Threat Amid Syrian Transition
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the renewed threat of the Islamic State in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. The U.S. is committed to preventing IS from regaining strength, urging active and inclusive governance in Syria to ensure stability in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned against the Islamic State's potential resurgence in Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Blaiming Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia for enabling Assad's regime, Blinken emphasized the need for 'action, not just words' from Syrian rebels as they plan future governance.
The unexpected fall of Damascus to rebel forces marked the end of Assad's 13-year reign, presenting both a historic opportunity and inherent risks. While IS may seek to exploit the ensuing power vacuum, Blinken assured that U.S. military precision strikes serve as a message of deterrence.
Amid the regional power shift impacting Iran's influence, key players like Israel and Arab nations face potential instability. Blinken promised continued protection for U.S. personnel while reinforcing the resolve to counter IS's resurgence through CENTCOM airstrikes targeting central Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
