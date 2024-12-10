China's Ambitious Military Maneuvers Raise Regional Concerns

Tensions are rising in the region as China's military activities show a concerning uptick, not solely directed at Taiwan but also affecting neighboring countries. A Taiwanese senior officer emphasized the 'very alarming' presence of Chinese naval and coast guard ships.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a marked increase in Chinese military activity in the waters north of Taiwan, according to senior intelligence officer Hsieh Jih-sheng, speaking at a news conference in Taipei.

This development highlights the escalating military pressure from China in the region, further straining regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)