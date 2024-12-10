Left Menu

China's Ambitious Military Maneuvers Raise Regional Concerns

A senior Taiwanese officer reported alarming levels of Chinese military activities, not just targeting Taiwan, but other regional nations as well. The number of Chinese naval and coast guard ships has significantly increased in the region, adding to regional security concerns.

Updated: 10-12-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 08:13 IST
  • Taiwan

Tensions are rising in the region as China's military activities show a concerning uptick, not solely directed at Taiwan but also affecting neighboring countries. A Taiwanese senior officer emphasized the 'very alarming' presence of Chinese naval and coast guard ships.

In the past 24 hours, there has been a marked increase in Chinese military activity in the waters north of Taiwan, according to senior intelligence officer Hsieh Jih-sheng, speaking at a news conference in Taipei.

This development highlights the escalating military pressure from China in the region, further straining regional security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

