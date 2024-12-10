China's Largest Naval Maneuver in Decades Heightens Taiwan Tensions

In an unprecedented military move, China has deployed its largest naval fleet in nearly three decades, intensifying tensions with Taiwan, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. Speaking from Taipei, defense ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang highlighted the formidable scale of Chinese deployment across regional waters.

China's fleet spans from the southern Japanese isles to the South China Sea, marking the most significant military presence around Taiwan since 1996. Although Beijing has not officially announced military drills, Taiwan's defense officials noted an alarming uptick in Chinese military activity.

With around 90 Chinese naval and coast guard vessels detected, Taiwan's military remains on high alert. The Chinese maneuvers resemble a strategic blockade exercise, indicating rising regional tensions and broader territorial ambitions beyond Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)