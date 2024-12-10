Swift Justice: Accelerating Prisoner Release

The Madras High Court has issued directives to expedite the process for releasing prisoners who remain in jail despite being granted bail or having their sentences suspended.

Legal Aid Services have been tasked to ensure petitions are filed appropriately in competent courts. A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jyothiraman passed the order, highlighting delays in receiving bail orders.

Tamil Nadu's government has also rolled out financial assistance for indigent prisoners, with authorities urged to act swiftly and report progress by January 2025.

