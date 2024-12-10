Swift Justice: Accelerating Prisoner Release
The Madras High Court has ordered expedited release of prisoners still jailed despite bail or sentence suspension. Legal aid is to file necessary petitions accurately. The Tamil Nadu government has implemented financial assistance for poor prisoners, aiming for quick action within three weeks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has issued directives to expedite the process for releasing prisoners who remain in jail despite being granted bail or having their sentences suspended.
Legal Aid Services have been tasked to ensure petitions are filed appropriately in competent courts. A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and M Jyothiraman passed the order, highlighting delays in receiving bail orders.
Tamil Nadu's government has also rolled out financial assistance for indigent prisoners, with authorities urged to act swiftly and report progress by January 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail Amidst High-Profile NIA Trial
Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail Ahead of Parliament Session
Judicial Deliberations: Surendra Gadling's Awaited Bail in Surjagarh Arson Case
Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail in Terror-Funding Case
J&K MP Engineer Rashid moves Delhi court, seeks interim bail in terror funding case to attend Parliament session.