Abdullah Advocates for Rohingya Rights Amid Political Tensions
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's duty to provide essential services to Rohingya refugees. Despite rising political tensions, including BJP's allegations, Abdullah highlighted regional challenges from statehood restoration to environmental conservation, urging government action on unemployment and infrastructure improvements.
- Country:
- India
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's duty to provide essential amenities, such as water and electricity, to Rohingya refugees residing in the region. His comments come as the BJP accused the settlement of these refugees of being a major political conspiracy, demanding a CBI investigation.
According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, are currently settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also reiterated the need for restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, challenging the central government's dual approach to governance in the region.
Furthermore, Abdullah addressed challenges like unemployment and environmental degradation, urging the government to ensure job opportunities for educated youth and protect the local ecosystem through joint efforts of the government and the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
BJP Clinches Victory in Assam By-Polls
BJP's Wins Propel Indian Markets Upward