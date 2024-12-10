Left Menu

Abdullah Advocates for Rohingya Rights Amid Political Tensions

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's duty to provide essential services to Rohingya refugees. Despite rising political tensions, including BJP's allegations, Abdullah highlighted regional challenges from statehood restoration to environmental conservation, urging government action on unemployment and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:04 IST
Abdullah Advocates for Rohingya Rights Amid Political Tensions
Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's duty to provide essential amenities, such as water and electricity, to Rohingya refugees residing in the region. His comments come as the BJP accused the settlement of these refugees of being a major political conspiracy, demanding a CBI investigation.

According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, are currently settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also reiterated the need for restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, challenging the central government's dual approach to governance in the region.

Furthermore, Abdullah addressed challenges like unemployment and environmental degradation, urging the government to ensure job opportunities for educated youth and protect the local ecosystem through joint efforts of the government and the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024