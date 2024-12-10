Abdullah Advocates for Rohingya Rights Amid Political Tensions

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir government's duty to provide essential amenities, such as water and electricity, to Rohingya refugees residing in the region. His comments come as the BJP accused the settlement of these refugees of being a major political conspiracy, demanding a CBI investigation.

According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, are currently settled in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also reiterated the need for restoring statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, challenging the central government's dual approach to governance in the region.

Furthermore, Abdullah addressed challenges like unemployment and environmental degradation, urging the government to ensure job opportunities for educated youth and protect the local ecosystem through joint efforts of the government and the people.

