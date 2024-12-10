Left Menu

Tragic Double Murder Shocks Jhansi Village

A married couple was found dead in their Jhansi home, allegedly killed by a 60-year-old man named Kashiram. The attacker used a sharp weapon; the motive remains unknown. The suspect is in custody as police continue their investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:07 IST
Tragic Double Murder Shocks Jhansi Village
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jhansi's Kutora village, a married couple was found dead in their home on Tuesday, according to local police.

The victims, Pushpendra (40) and his wife, Sangeeta (35), were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by 60-year-old Kashiram, who has since been detained for questioning. Authorities are working to ascertain the motive behind this brutal crime.

The tragic discovery was made under the jurisdiction of the Todi Fatehpur police station, as bodies have been sent for postmortem. The police investigation remains ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024