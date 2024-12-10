Tragic Double Murder Shocks Jhansi Village
A married couple was found dead in their Jhansi home, allegedly killed by a 60-year-old man named Kashiram. The attacker used a sharp weapon; the motive remains unknown. The suspect is in custody as police continue their investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
In a shocking incident in Jhansi's Kutora village, a married couple was found dead in their home on Tuesday, according to local police.
The victims, Pushpendra (40) and his wife, Sangeeta (35), were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by 60-year-old Kashiram, who has since been detained for questioning. Authorities are working to ascertain the motive behind this brutal crime.
The tragic discovery was made under the jurisdiction of the Todi Fatehpur police station, as bodies have been sent for postmortem. The police investigation remains ongoing, officials confirmed.
