Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to House New Museum in Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal

The Uttar Pradesh government announces the establishment of a museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision. With over Rs 65 crore budget, plans also include a cafeteria and library expansion at the State Museum. Construction will commence soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh to House New Museum in Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish a museum within the under-construction Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This decision aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious vision, and the state's statement clarified that construction efforts are on the brink of initiation by the Lucknow Development Authority.

Financial sanctioning has been substantial, with over Rs 65 crore allocated for the project, and an initial installment of Rs 22.55 crore already disbursed. Administrative checks and balances are in place for museum curation and artistic installations, specifically at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj Yojna Sector-J by the Gomti river.

Additionally, the project plans encompass a cafeteria within the Old Kothi at the State Museum and a library expansion. The Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited has been tasked with the project execution, with a combined budget of Rs 4.87 crore slated for completion determined at a recent Appraisal Committee meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025