Uttar Pradesh to House New Museum in Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal
The Uttar Pradesh government announces the establishment of a museum at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision. With over Rs 65 crore budget, plans also include a cafeteria and library expansion at the State Museum. Construction will commence soon.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish a museum within the under-construction Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This decision aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious vision, and the state's statement clarified that construction efforts are on the brink of initiation by the Lucknow Development Authority.
Financial sanctioning has been substantial, with over Rs 65 crore allocated for the project, and an initial installment of Rs 22.55 crore already disbursed. Administrative checks and balances are in place for museum curation and artistic installations, specifically at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj Yojna Sector-J by the Gomti river.
Additionally, the project plans encompass a cafeteria within the Old Kothi at the State Museum and a library expansion. The Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited has been tasked with the project execution, with a combined budget of Rs 4.87 crore slated for completion determined at a recent Appraisal Committee meeting.
