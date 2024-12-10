Croatia Halts Asylum Applications from Syrians Amid Changing Political Landscape
Croatia has temporarily halted asylum applications from Syrian citizens after rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad. This decision aligns with actions taken by other European countries awaiting EU guidance on the issue. The move underscores both Syria's shifting political environment and Europe's growing conservative stance on immigration.
Croatia announced a temporary suspension of asylum applications from Syrian citizens, a step in line with similar actions by several European nations.
Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic stated that the halt is meant to await a broader EU decision on the matter following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by Syrian rebels.
The decision impacts numerous pending claims and highlights the changing political dynamics in Syria and a European shift towards limiting immigration.
