Russian Forces Seize Zhovte

Russian military forces have successfully captured the village of Zhovte in eastern Ukraine, according to a report from the TASS state news agency. However, Reuters has yet to independently verify this information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:29 IST
Russian military forces have reportedly seized the village of Zhovte, located in eastern Ukraine. This claim comes from a report by Russia's TASS state news agency.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the defense ministry. It indicates a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, the international news agency Reuters has stated it could not independently confirm the capture of Zhovte, underscoring the need for verified reporting in conflict zones.

