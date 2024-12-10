Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Maneuvers in Syria

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes across Syria, advancing close to Damascus, according to a Syrian opposition monitor. The strikes are part of a wider Israeli strategy to prevent weapons from reaching extremist groups, despite Israel's denial of advancing towards Damascus.

Reports from Damascus note the intensity of the airstrikes, with images online showing destroyed military equipment. Meanwhile, regional and international criticism mounts against Israel's actions, accusing the nation of exploiting Syria's turmoil and breaching international law.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt, among others, have condemned Israel's military actions, asserting they undermine Syria's stability. The situation continues to evolve, with both strategic and humanitarian implications for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)