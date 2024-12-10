Escalating Tensions: Israel's Controversial Maneuvers in Syria
Israel has carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria, advancing near Damascus, amid denials from Israel regarding encroachment. The strikes, aimed at preventing weapons falling to extremists, have triggered international condemnation. The Syrian Observatory reports continued operations while regional powers criticize Israel's actions and cite international law violations.
- Country:
- Syria
Israel has launched a series of airstrikes across Syria, advancing close to Damascus, according to a Syrian opposition monitor. The strikes are part of a wider Israeli strategy to prevent weapons from reaching extremist groups, despite Israel's denial of advancing towards Damascus.
Reports from Damascus note the intensity of the airstrikes, with images online showing destroyed military equipment. Meanwhile, regional and international criticism mounts against Israel's actions, accusing the nation of exploiting Syria's turmoil and breaching international law.
Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt, among others, have condemned Israel's military actions, asserting they undermine Syria's stability. The situation continues to evolve, with both strategic and humanitarian implications for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joint Forces Dismantle Security Threats in Manipur: Weapons and Explosives Seized
Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized
Biden's Last Stand: $725M Weapons Package for Ukraine
Inspiring Valor: BSF's 60th Raising Day Weapons Display at Tripura University
Israeli Military Downs Drone Smuggling Weapons from Egypt