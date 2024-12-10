Tensions Rise in Fatehpur as Historic Mosque Faces Demolition

In a controversial move, local authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district have partially demolished the historic Noori Masjid. The mosque, which stood for 185 years, was targeted for allegedly obstructing the expansion of the Banda-Bahraich Highway. Security measures were intensively heightened around the site.

The mosque's management disputes the legality of the demolition, asserting that the mosque was established long before the construction of the surrounding road. They have sought judicial intervention, with the Allahabad High Court set to review their petition by mid-December.

Meanwhile, local security forces, including the Rapid Action Force, ensured stringent law and order maintenance amid fears of communal unrest. The demolition reflects a broader state trend of religious tension linked to infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)