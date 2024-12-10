Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Fatehpur as Historic Mosque Faces Demolition

In Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, authorities demolished part of the 185-year-old Noori Masjid, deeming it illegal for highway expansion. The mosque's committee claims it predates the road. The demolition sparked concerns over communal tensions, with a petition filed against the action pending in Allahabad High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, local authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district have partially demolished the historic Noori Masjid. The mosque, which stood for 185 years, was targeted for allegedly obstructing the expansion of the Banda-Bahraich Highway. Security measures were intensively heightened around the site.

The mosque's management disputes the legality of the demolition, asserting that the mosque was established long before the construction of the surrounding road. They have sought judicial intervention, with the Allahabad High Court set to review their petition by mid-December.

Meanwhile, local security forces, including the Rapid Action Force, ensured stringent law and order maintenance amid fears of communal unrest. The demolition reflects a broader state trend of religious tension linked to infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

