Israel's Strategic Strikes Amidst Syrian Transition

Israel launched strikes on Syrian army bases to prevent weapons from reaching hostile groups. Despite reports, Israeli forces remain within a buffer zone. Meanwhile, Syria sees a return to normalcy with banks reopening following President Assad's overthrow, as a new government is negotiated.

Israel intensified its military offensives on Syrian army installations on Tuesday, targeting sites to keep arms from hostile elements. Despite media reports, Israeli forces have not breached beyond an established buffer zone at the border.

In a significant move toward normalcy, banks in Damascus resumed operations for the first time since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. The city's roads saw usual traffic and former closed shops welcoming customers again, indicating a potential return to stability in the region after Assad's regime ended its five-decade reign.

Though Israeli jets have conducted numerous airstrikes over recent days, Israel insists its actions aim solely at securing its borders. Meanwhile, regional forces including Egypt and Saudi Arabia have denounced the incursion, viewing it as a threat to Syria's security restoration efforts.

