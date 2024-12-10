Left Menu

Merchant Shipping Bill 2024: Navigating New Waters

The Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 seeks to modernize maritime legislation in India, expanding ownership eligibility and offering new measures for marine casualty investigations. Introduced in the Lok Sabha, it aims to replace the 1958 Act, igniting political debate over its implications for bureaucratic power and shipping development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:15 IST
  • India

The Indian government introduced the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha, aiming to redefine ownership eligibility for merchant vessels and streamline regulations related to marine casualties. The bill represents a significant overhaul of the existing Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, proposing robust measures for maritime liability and compensation.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal noted that the bill empowers the government to detain vessels in coastal waters classified as having no nationality. Legal provisions for emergency marine response and efficient investigations into marine casualties are also highlighted. The move aligns with India's stature as an emerging economy.

Political reactions were mixed, with opposition figures like Manish Tewari questioning the legislative competence of the bill, while others expressed concerns about increasing bureaucratic control. Despite the debate, Sonowal emphasized the bill’s adherence to constitutional norms, supported by legal ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

