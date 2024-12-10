Arrest and Charges: Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid Accused
Pakistan's military has indicted retired general Faiz Hamid, former ISI chief, on charges of political engagement. He will also be investigated for links to May 2023 military attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:22 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's military announced on Tuesday the arrest and indictment of retired General Faiz Hamid, who previously served as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. Hamid faces serious charges, including engaging in political activities.
The military's statement emphasized that the investigation into Hamid's alleged activities will also extend to recent attacks on the military, particularly those that took place in May 2023.
This high-profile case underscores ongoing tensions and the critical intersection of politics and military operations within Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Winter Session: Adani Indictment Sparks Calls for Investigations
Congress MP Moves for Adjournment Motion on Adani Indictment Ahead of Winter Session
Political Storm: MPs Push for Adani Indictment Probe During Winter Session
Congress Pushes for Debate on Adani Indictment in Winter Parliament Session
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.