Arrest and Charges: Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid Accused

Pakistan's military announced on Tuesday the arrest and indictment of retired General Faiz Hamid, who previously served as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. Hamid faces serious charges, including engaging in political activities.

The military's statement emphasized that the investigation into Hamid's alleged activities will also extend to recent attacks on the military, particularly those that took place in May 2023.

This high-profile case underscores ongoing tensions and the critical intersection of politics and military operations within Pakistan.

