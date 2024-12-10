Left Menu

Arrest and Charges: Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid Accused

Pakistan's military has indicted retired general Faiz Hamid, former ISI chief, on charges of political engagement. He will also be investigated for links to May 2023 military attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's military announced on Tuesday the arrest and indictment of retired General Faiz Hamid, who previously served as the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. Hamid faces serious charges, including engaging in political activities.

The military's statement emphasized that the investigation into Hamid's alleged activities will also extend to recent attacks on the military, particularly those that took place in May 2023.

This high-profile case underscores ongoing tensions and the critical intersection of politics and military operations within Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

