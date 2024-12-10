Germany Thwarts Potential ISIS-Inspired Attack
German authorities have arrested two brothers and an accomplice for allegedly preparing an attack inspired by ISIS. The young men, found with weapons and protective gear, showed profound sympathy for ISIS. There was no concrete public threat, and they remain in custody pending further legal action.
In a significant security operation, German authorities have arrested two young brothers and an alleged accomplice suspected of preparing an ISIS-inspired attack. The suspects were detained in Mannheim and Hesse on Sunday, officials stated on Tuesday.
Among those detained are two German Lebanese brothers, aged 15 and 20, and a 22-year-old German Turkish man. According to investigators, the brothers intended to carry out an attack motivated by fundamentalist ideology, which included making arrangements for assault rifles and ammunition.
Authorities discovered a range of weapons and gear at the suspects' residences, including an assault rifle, a balaclava, a protective vest, knives, and multiple cellphones. However, prosecutors assure there was no imminent threat to public safety. A judge has decided to keep the suspects in custody as the case develops.
