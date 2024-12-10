Germany Thwarts Potential ISIS-Inspired Attack

In a significant security operation, German authorities have arrested two young brothers and an alleged accomplice suspected of preparing an ISIS-inspired attack. The suspects were detained in Mannheim and Hesse on Sunday, officials stated on Tuesday.

Among those detained are two German Lebanese brothers, aged 15 and 20, and a 22-year-old German Turkish man. According to investigators, the brothers intended to carry out an attack motivated by fundamentalist ideology, which included making arrangements for assault rifles and ammunition.

Authorities discovered a range of weapons and gear at the suspects' residences, including an assault rifle, a balaclava, a protective vest, knives, and multiple cellphones. However, prosecutors assure there was no imminent threat to public safety. A judge has decided to keep the suspects in custody as the case develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)