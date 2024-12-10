Left Menu

Germany Thwarts Potential ISIS-Inspired Attack

German authorities have arrested two brothers and an accomplice for allegedly preparing an attack inspired by ISIS. The young men, found with weapons and protective gear, showed profound sympathy for ISIS. There was no concrete public threat, and they remain in custody pending further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:14 IST
Germany Thwarts Potential ISIS-Inspired Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant security operation, German authorities have arrested two young brothers and an alleged accomplice suspected of preparing an ISIS-inspired attack. The suspects were detained in Mannheim and Hesse on Sunday, officials stated on Tuesday.

Among those detained are two German Lebanese brothers, aged 15 and 20, and a 22-year-old German Turkish man. According to investigators, the brothers intended to carry out an attack motivated by fundamentalist ideology, which included making arrangements for assault rifles and ammunition.

Authorities discovered a range of weapons and gear at the suspects' residences, including an assault rifle, a balaclava, a protective vest, knives, and multiple cellphones. However, prosecutors assure there was no imminent threat to public safety. A judge has decided to keep the suspects in custody as the case develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024