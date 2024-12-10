Left Menu

Ransom for Safety: The Kidnapping Crisis in Nigeria

Gunmen in Nigeria's Zamfara state kidnapped over 50 women and children from a village, underscoring the rise of kidnapping by armed gangs in the region. Kidnappings also targeted medical students, villagers, and school children across different states, leading to military rescues and raising national concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:20 IST
In a shocking incident, over 50 women and children were kidnapped by armed gunmen in Kakin Dawa village, Zamfara state, Nigeria. This alarming trend of kidnappings by criminal gangs has spread across the country's northwest region, destabilizing communities and inciting fear among residents.

This year alone, major kidnappings have shaken the north. In August, at least 20 medical and dental students were abducted in Benue state; they were freed days later. In May, similar attacks in Zamfara led to the abduction of more than 100 people during night raids.

March saw unprecedented kidnappings in Kaduna with over 160 victims, including women and children. The largest school kidnapping since 2021 occurred in Kanuna with over 200 students taken, later rescued by the military, highlighting the dire security situation in the region.

