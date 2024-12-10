Left Menu

Pope Francis' Diplomatic Meeting with Abbas

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. Abbas is also expected to meet Italian leaders during his visit to Italy. This meeting comes as Pope Francis becomes more vocal about Israel's military actions amid ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:24 IST
Pope Francis' Diplomatic Meeting with Abbas
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is set to engage in diplomatic talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Abbas, who is visiting Italy this week, has scheduled meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay.

The meeting with Pope Francis comes amid the Pontiff's increasingly vocal stance against Israel's military actions in the conflict with Hamas, marking another chapter in the ongoing dialogue between religious and political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024