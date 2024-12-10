Pope Francis' Diplomatic Meeting with Abbas
Pope Francis is scheduled to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. Abbas is also expected to meet Italian leaders during his visit to Italy. This meeting comes as Pope Francis becomes more vocal about Israel's military actions amid ongoing conflict with Hamas.
Pope Francis is set to engage in diplomatic talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, according to a statement from the Vatican.
Abbas, who is visiting Italy this week, has scheduled meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay.
The meeting with Pope Francis comes amid the Pontiff's increasingly vocal stance against Israel's military actions in the conflict with Hamas, marking another chapter in the ongoing dialogue between religious and political leaders.
