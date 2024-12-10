Left Menu

Supreme Court to Tackle Debates on Places of Worship Act 1991

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a Maharashtra MLA approached the Supreme Court regarding pending petitions challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act preserves religious sites' status as of August 15, 1947, with exceptions, aiming to maintain communal harmony and secularism. The case will be heard on December 12.

  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a Maharashtra lawmaker have moved the Supreme Court over multiple petitions contesting the constitutional legality of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The legislation protects the status of religious sites as they existed on August 15, 1947, with the notable exception made during the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

A three-judge bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, is scheduled to hear the matter on December 12. The CPI(M) argues that tinkering with the Act could harm India's communal harmony and secular fabric, as it aims to prevent religious strife by maintaining historical status quos at places of worship.

Maharashtra MLA Jitendra Satish Awhad echoed these concerns, highlighting the Act's importance for national unity and integrity. He warned that altering it could fuel communal tensions, undermining the foundational principles of secularism and the rule of law. The court will hear the case amidst ongoing legal battles concerning the religious nature of sites like the Gyanvapi Mosque and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

