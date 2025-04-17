AIMPLB Challenges Waqf Amendment Act, Citing Constitutional Concerns

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday voiced apprehensions regarding the recently amended Waqf Act, alleging it infringes upon fundamental constitutional rights. AIMPLB member, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, highlighted contradictions between the Act's provisions and Articles 14, 15, 25, and 26, which uphold equality, non-discrimination, and religious freedom in India.

Mahali emphasized the gravity of these amendments, expressing hope that the Supreme Court will carefully consider AIMPLB's concerns and rule in favor of maintaining constitutional guarantees for religious freedom. He underlined the importance of Waqf properties in religious practices and asserted that managing these properties should remain a religious right for the community.

In response, the Centre has assured the Supreme Court that several controversial elements of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the appointment of non-Muslims to the Central Waqf Council and de-notification of Waqf properties, will be paused. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in early May to explore interim directives, as challenges to the Act's constitutionality continue to mount, prompting the Centre to request more time for a comprehensive response.

(With inputs from agencies.)