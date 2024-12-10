Privinvest's Legal Setback in Mozambique's 'Tuna Bond' Scandal
Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest faced a setback on Tuesday as a London court denied it permission to appeal against Mozambique's legal victory in the infamous 'tuna bond' scandal. The case stems from claims that bribery influenced the terms of several projects initiated in 2013 and 2014, aiming to benefit from Mozambique's bountiful tuna resources.
In July, London's High Court decided that Mozambique deserved just over $825 million from Iskandar Safa and Privinvest firms, along with an indemnity linked to $1.5 billion owed to financiers, less $420 million Mozambique already recouped. The ruling denies Privinvest's appeal prospects, although the company intends to approach the Court of Appeal directly.
