Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader on Medical Grounds

The Delhi High Court has granted a 10-day interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar, an expelled BJP leader, on medical grounds. This follows similar relief granted in another case. Sengar, serving a 10-year sentence for a custodial death case, is undergoing a parallel appeal against his life imprisonment for rape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant decision, granting a 10-day interim bail to former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, on medical grounds. He is currently serving a sentence of 10 years in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri conditionally approved Sengar's request, temporarily suspending his punishment. This decision aligns with a previous order from the high court's division bench in relation to the rape allegations against him.

Sengar petitioned for the suspension citing health issues. The division bench ordered an interim suspension until December 20, with stringent conditions, including a comprehensive medical examination at AIIMS, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

