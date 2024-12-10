Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader on Medical Grounds

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant decision, granting a 10-day interim bail to former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, on medical grounds. He is currently serving a sentence of 10 years in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri conditionally approved Sengar's request, temporarily suspending his punishment. This decision aligns with a previous order from the high court's division bench in relation to the rape allegations against him.

Sengar petitioned for the suspension citing health issues. The division bench ordered an interim suspension until December 20, with stringent conditions, including a comprehensive medical examination at AIIMS, New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)