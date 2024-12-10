Call for Minority Safety: Civil Society Organization Condemns Attacks in Bangladesh

In response to continued attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, a civil society organization has issued a fervent appeal to the interim government for enhanced security measures. The group, Desh Bachao Ganamanch, criticized the administration led by Mohammed Yunus for its failure in safeguarding minority communities.

Concerns were echoed by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after provocative statements from some Bangladeshi leaders, which she labeled as 'absurd.' She emphasized the need for unity within India's religious communities and cautioned against possible unrest in her state.

With West Bengal's close proximity to Bangladesh, the forum argued for coordination between the Union government and the state's chief minister when making decisions regarding cross-border relations. The CM reaffirmed her commitment to preserving peace and security in the region.

