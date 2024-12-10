Left Menu

Tragedy in The Hague: Arrests Made After Deadly Explosion

Dutch police have arrested three individuals in connection with a deadly explosion in The Hague. The blast, which claimed six lives and injured four others, led to the collapse of an apartment building and damage to nearby structures. An investigation is underway as further details emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:24 IST
Tragedy in The Hague: Arrests Made After Deadly Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch police have apprehended three suspects following a devastating explosion that has resulted in six fatalities and left four people injured in an apartment building in The Hague. The incident, which took place on Saturday, led to the collapse of the building and caused extensive damage to nearby properties in a suburban area.

The arrests, made late Monday, are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Police have not disclosed further information on the detainees' potential connection to the blast. Several vehicles have been seized, though it remains unclear if any include the car reportedly seen speeding away from the scene before the explosion.

Rescue teams ceased their search for victims on Monday afternoon after recovering a sixth body from the debris. Stedin, a gas grid company, stated there was no evidence of a gas leak causing the blast. Authorities have also dismissed the possibility of a drugs laboratory being present in any of the affected buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024