Tragedy in The Hague: Arrests Made After Deadly Explosion

Dutch police have apprehended three suspects following a devastating explosion that has resulted in six fatalities and left four people injured in an apartment building in The Hague. The incident, which took place on Saturday, led to the collapse of the building and caused extensive damage to nearby properties in a suburban area.

The arrests, made late Monday, are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Police have not disclosed further information on the detainees' potential connection to the blast. Several vehicles have been seized, though it remains unclear if any include the car reportedly seen speeding away from the scene before the explosion.

Rescue teams ceased their search for victims on Monday afternoon after recovering a sixth body from the debris. Stedin, a gas grid company, stated there was no evidence of a gas leak causing the blast. Authorities have also dismissed the possibility of a drugs laboratory being present in any of the affected buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)