Crackdown in Sambhal: Two Arrested Amid Tensions

In a significant law enforcement action, police in Sambhal apprehended two individuals on Tuesday, following a raid that yielded several objectionable items, including weapons and narcotics. Authorities said the arrests were linked to a broader investigation into last month's violence over a mosque survey.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tarannum, whose residence yielded 93 packets of smack during the search in the Nakhasa area, and Tajwar, from whose Deepa Sarai home a country-made pistol was confiscated, police added.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar detailed that the operation involved 13 targeted residences, carried out by police alongside the Rapid Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary. Despite the tense environment, police have detained 39 suspects so far, with continued efforts to apprehend others involved in the riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)