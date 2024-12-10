Left Menu

France Begins Withdrawal of Mirage Fighter Jets from Chad

France has started withdrawing its Mirage fighter jets from Chad, signaling the beginning of a larger military withdrawal. The jets departed from N'Djamena and returned to France. Negotiations continue with Chadian authorities about the future of the remaining French forces in the country.

France has initiated the withdrawal of its Mirage fighter jets from Chad, marking the start of a larger military retreat from the nation. On Tuesday, two Mirage 2000-D fighters departed from a French base in N'Djamena, after a ceremonial send-off from Chadian forces.

French military spokesman Col. Guillaume Vernet confirmed that the aircraft are en route to a French air force base in Nancy, eastern France. This move is part of France's strategic recalibration in the region.

Discussions with Chadian authorities remain ongoing as France considers the timeline and scale of the withdrawal of its 1,000-strong military presence in Chad. The decision hinges on whether the complete force or only a part will exit the country.

