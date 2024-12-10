Arrest in Jabalpur: Crime and Justice

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, after she refused to withdraw a molestation complaint against him, according to local police announcements made on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police S Upadhyay informed reporters that the accused was taken into custody on Monday for a crime allegedly committed on December 5, shortly after being released on bail in a related molestation case.

The accused, reportedly pressuring the girl's family to retract their complaint, allegedly visited her home and committed the assault. Upon learning of their daughter's distress, her parents were informed of the attack. The accused has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act provisions.

