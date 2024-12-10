Left Menu

Arrest in Jabalpur: Crime and Justice

A 43-year-old man in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. This crime followed the girl's refusal to withdraw a prior molestation complaint against him. The accused, who was recently out on bail, faces charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:05 IST
Arrest in Jabalpur: Crime and Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, after she refused to withdraw a molestation complaint against him, according to local police announcements made on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police S Upadhyay informed reporters that the accused was taken into custody on Monday for a crime allegedly committed on December 5, shortly after being released on bail in a related molestation case.

The accused, reportedly pressuring the girl's family to retract their complaint, allegedly visited her home and committed the assault. Upon learning of their daughter's distress, her parents were informed of the attack. The accused has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024