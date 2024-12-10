Left Menu

NCB's Major Drug Bust in Delhi Reveals Massive Cash and Cocaine Seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a fresh arrest and seized over Rs 4 crore in cash during a cocaine haul investigation, which is one of the largest in Delhi's history. The operation has led to the apprehension of several individuals linked to an international drug trafficking network.

  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, reporting a fresh arrest and the discovery of more than Rs 4 crore in cash during recent raids. The action is part of an ongoing investigation into a massive 80-kilogram cocaine seizure last month, marking one of Delhi's largest drug busts.

In recent operations, federal agents conducted raids across three sites in Chandni Chowk's bustling market, uncovering Rs 4.64 crore in cash. Alongside the cash, digital devices and documents were seized, and another person was arrested, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The bundling of cash has been handed over to the Income-Tax Department for further scrutiny. Additionally, the NCB noted the involvement of hawala operators and links to international trafficking networks transferring cocaine, which was initially intended for Australia.

