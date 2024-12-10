Left Menu

Caste Census Proposal Sparks Debate in Jammu and Kashmir

Tariq Hameed Karra, president of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, advocates for a caste survey to ensure equitable reservation for underprivileged groups. He criticizes the Indian government's delay in conducting the survey amidst protests over reservation quotas and Rohingya immigrants' presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:17 IST
  • India

In a bold move, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit president, Tariq Hameed Karra, called for a caste survey on Tuesday, advocating for proportional reservation among marginalized communities in the region.

Karra pointed out that justice-based reservation demands a thorough caste census, raising concerns over the Indian government's delay in initiating this process amidst protests over existing reservation quotas.

Addressing issues beyond reservation, Karra also highlighted the ongoing protests against Rohingya settlers in Jammu, emphasizing the need to separate genuine Muslim citizens from the complexities of illegal immigration under international human rights conventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

